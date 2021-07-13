Woman and children rescued after Craigavon arson attack

Play video

A woman in her 20s and three children under the age of 10 have had to be rescued from their home after an arson attack in Craigavon.

Firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at a garage in the Westacres area that badly affected the adjoining property.

Those taken to safety needed hospital treatment after suffering smoke inhalation.

A neighbour told UTV local residents were shocked by what had happened and had been left feeling helpless when they realised the woman and children were inside the property as the fire took hold.

“I think everybody just felt helpless really – there was nothing anybody could do,” the neighbour, who wishes to remain anonymous, said.

“It’s just shocking. That’s her whole life, all her belongings, the kids’ belongings, everything’s just ruined. The main thing is that her and the kids are okay, but it’s having to start all over again.

“They might not have made it out at all, that’s the scary thing.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Dave Stewart said: “While our investigation is at an early stage, we are treating this as arson at this time.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to call us on 101.”