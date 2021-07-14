Man arrested after 53-year-old stabbed to death in Co Down

A man has been stabbed to death in Co Down.

Detectives have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder after the 53-year-old was stabbed in Bangor in the early hours of Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: "We received a report, just after midnight, that a man in his 50s had been attacked at a property on Beatrice Road.

"Officers attended but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A murder investigation is now under way.

"Our inquiries are at any early stage and I would appeal to anyone with any information that can assist our investigation, or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 23 14/07/21."

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne expressed his shock: "The news that a man has been stabbed to death in Bangor has sent real shockwaves through the local community.

"This area is a quiet residential area within the town centre of Bangor and local people are understandably very alarmed at waking up to this shocking news.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact the PSNI immediately on this horrific attack and my thoughts are with the victims family."