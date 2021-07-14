Man charged with murder of Katie Brankin

A 53-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Katie Brankin at a holiday camp in Limavady.

The 37-year-old was stabbed at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road on Monday.

On Thursday evening the Police Service of Northern Ireland said a 53-year-old man had been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday via videolink.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.