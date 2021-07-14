Police appeal after two men 'tried to get a woman to get into a car'

The PSNI is investigating after two men 'tried to get a woman to get into a car'.

Police in South Belfast launched a probe after it was reported that a female walking on Rugby Road was approached by two men in a silver vehicle at around 5.50pm on Friday (9 July).

A spokeswoman said: "The men pulled up alongside the woman, who is in her 20s, and tried to get her to get into the car.

"It’s believed the passenger in the vehicle also attempted to pull the woman into the vehicle but she was able to get away and go to a nearby shop."

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information that could assist their enquiries to please get in touch on 101, quoting reference 1430 13/07/21.