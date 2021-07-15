Boxer Jason Quigley in the hunt to become a world champion

Play video

Donegal boxer Jason Quigley is a man you'll be hearing a lot of soon.

The 30-year-old is in the hunt to become world champion at middleweight.

He's battled back from the darkest period of his career and a bout of Covid to the brink of a world title shot.

He said: "I wouldn't be in this sport if I didn't believe that I could become a world champion, because there is a lot easier ways of earning more than getting into the ring...

"Yes, I definitely do believe I can become world champion."

UTV caught up with Jason as he returned from his latest win in America.