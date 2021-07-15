A further 1,083 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

No further coronavirus-linked deaths have been reported.

On Thursday morning, there were 80 Covid-19 positive patients in hospital, with two in intensive care.

To date, 2,145,799 vaccines have been administered.

Yesterday, Health Minister Robin Swann appealed to friends and parents of young people aged 18 and over to encourage them to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

From Wednesday, all Northern Ireland's regional vaccination centres are providing walk-in jabs without any need to book an appointment.

Mr Swann said: "I am not asking for pester power or nagging.

"Just please make sure your friends and children in the 18 plus age group make an informed decision on vaccination and are fully aware of everything that's at stake.

"Sit down with them and have the conversation. Each vaccination takes us a step closer to normality.

"Being double jabbed will open doors for people. We see that with travel and the vaccine certification requirements for holidays abroad."