Emergency services attend scene of 'boating incident' off Ballycastle coast

Emergency services have attended the scene of a 'boating incident' off the North Coast.

Two people are in hospital following the incident in Ballycastle.

The Air Ambulance, Coastguard, PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were all tasked to the scene.

In a statement, a NIAS spokesman said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:37 following reports of a boating incident off the Ballycastle coast, involving five patients.

"NIAS despatched four Emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the scene. The Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew, on board was also tasked to the incident by Ambulance Control.

"The Coastguard and PSNI are also in attendance and are working with NIAS crews to assist the patients while in the water and when brought to shore.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were transported by ambulance to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine."