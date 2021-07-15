Larne progress in Europa Conference League with victory over Bala Town

Larne 1 - 0 Bala Town (2-0 on aggregate)

Larne defeated Bala Town 1-0 tonight and 2-0 on aggregate to progress to the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Ronan Hale struck in the 84th minute to secure victory over the two legs for the Inver Park side as they returned to action on Thursday.

David McDaid sealed the win last week for the Irish League side.

There was heartache for two other Irish Premiership teams in the Europa Conference League as Glentoran bowed out after a 2-0 defeat on the night to TNS, which meant a 3-1 aggregate loss.

Coleraine were beaten 2-1 tonight by FK Velez Mostar, resulting in a 4-2 loss on aggregate.