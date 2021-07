A man has been charged with the murder of a 53-year-old in Bangor earlier this week.

The 35-year-old man is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Friday via videolink.

The 53-year-old was found dead at a property on Beatrice Road in Bangor on Wednesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service".