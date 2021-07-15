Man killed in Comber motorcycle crash

A man has been killed after a road accident in Comber.It happened on Wednesday night.The collision on Belfast Road was reported to police at 10:35pm and involved a red Honda motorbike. Emergency services, including Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and police, attended the scene where the rider of the bike was pronounced dead. Inspector Julian Buchanan said: "The man who sadly died was Norman Moore, aged 61 years old, from the Dundonald area. Belfast Road is likely to remain closed for some time as officers continue to conduct enquiries at the scene. Diversions are in place.