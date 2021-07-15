Play video

Families of people killed during the Troubles are still coming to terms with the government's plan to introduce a statute of limitations on prosecutions before 1998.

The daughter of an RUC officer murdered by the IRA has told UTV she wants to see more than just words from the parties which say they are against the proposals.

Abbie Graham said: "To me, this is one of the worst things that has happened Northern Ireland for as long as I can remember.

"I'm hearing a lot about how all the five parties are united and that are they are opposed to it, but I'm not hearing anything of the same level of anger or urgency that I've heard people talk about even boilers in the past.

"To me actions speak louder than words and I would like to see more of a response because I think this affects everybody in Northern Ireland."

The Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said the move on legacy is "wrong for many reasons".

Meanwhile, the leaders of the main parties are now preparing to meet the Secretary of State to express their opposition to the legacy plans set out yesterday, while there is also a move to recall the assembly to discuss the issue.