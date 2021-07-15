NI Protocol: DUP sets out seven tests for government

Play video

The DUP leader has set out seven tests which he says will need to be passed if his party is to support the government's plans on the Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says they must include a promise of no checks on any sort of goods being sent here from GB.

When Sir Jeffrey was appointed DUP leader just a few weeks ago he said the Protocol had to go.

MPs debated the post Brexit trading arrangements on Thursday and Sir Jeffrey's position remains unchanged.

The DUP leader is urging Westminster to honour seven "promises" in a bid to "restore" Northern Ireland's place within the UK internal market.