Shots fired at house in Newtownards

Shots have been fired at a house in Newtownards.Police received a report after midnight on Thursday that shots were fired at the front of the property in Lisbane Drive, causing damage to a front window.Detective Inspector Nigel Snoddy said: "We received a report shortly after 12:10am today that shots had been fired at the front of a property in Lisbane Drive, causing damage to a front window. "Fortunately, the male occupant in the property at the time was not physically injured in what can only be described as a reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences. "As we investigate to establish who was involved in this gun attack and a motive, we are asking anyone who was in the area between 12:05am and 12:10am to call us on 101, quoting reference number 22 of 15/07/21."