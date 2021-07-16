35 year-old appears in court over fatal Bangor stabbing

A man has been remanded in custody accused of stabbing a man to death in his home.Appearing at Newtownards Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody, 35-year-old Daniel Szcezyelak was charged with the murder of Nigel Orr on 14 July.While the charge was not read to to Szcezyelak, defence counsel Conn O’Neill confirmed the defendant understood the charge and a Detective Inspector gave evidence that he believed he could connect the alleged killer to the offence.The 53-year-old victim was stabbed to death at Szcezyelak’s home on the Beatrice Road in Bangor and it is understood the incident was reported to police shortly after midnight but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.In court, Mr O’Neill confirmed he was not lodging an application for bail and that being the case, Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer remanded Szcezyelak into custody and adjourned the case to 11 August.