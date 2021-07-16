A further 1,380 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

No further coronavirus-linked deaths have been reported.

On Friday morning, there were 92 Covid-19 positive patients in hospital, with two in intensive care.

To date, 2,153,395 vaccines have been administered.

Yesterday, Health Minister Robin Swann expressed his concern after a sharp increase in Coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland - again urging 'all adults aged 18 and over to get vaccinated'.

On Thursday, the Department of Health dashboard reported 1,083 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said "our health system is at the point where it is struggling to cope with current levels of demand for care".