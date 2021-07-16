Dealing with legacy should be 'victim focused' - Donaldson

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said any process for dealing with legacy in Northern Ireland had to be "victim focused". Following a meeting with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, he said: "We want a process on legacy which includes an opportunity for those families and for those victims that want to take that route to pursue justice. "It is not just about truth, it is not just about information recovery, it is about having the opportunity for individuals and families to pursue justice for their loved ones. "So, the Secretary of State is reflecting on that, there will be further discussions over the summer period of legacy. We seek to try and get agreement on the way forward here, but I feel it is not just a question of what we the political parties want to see happening, but also this process must be victim focused. "Victims should have their voice heard and the Secretary of State has given a commitment that he will be reaching out to the representatives of victims to hear what they have to say. "Time is of the essence here. Many of the victims, many of the survivors, are in their latter years, and with every year that passes evidence opportunities diminish, the prospect of prosecutions also diminishes. So we really need to get this right, but we also have to move forward quickly."Meanwhile Irish premier Micheal Martin has said that "unilateralism" does not work when implementing the terms of the Good Friday agreement. Speaking in Dublin following his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Mr Martin was asked about the decision by the Westminster government to introduce a statute of limitations on Troubles prosecutions. "There has to be a consensus-based approach and all of the parties in Northern Ireland are united in their opposition to the decision that has been taken," he added. "I think the British Government need to reflect on that and on the process. "There has to be engagement and there has to be consensus building. We agreed a process to deal with this and it's through that process that very sensitive issues such as this should be resolved. "What is at the foremost of our minds at all times must be the victims and their families. "They feel betrayed and they feel let down, and we have to prioritise the families and victims of so many atrocities during that period of our history on this island, irrespective of one's community. "It's very clear people want those that murdered their loved ones, be it paramilitaries, should be fully accountable to the justice system, fully acknowledging the challenges around that."