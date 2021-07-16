Play video

Marian Beattie was only 18-years-old when her life was cruelly cut short after a night out at a dance almost 50 years ago.

Her killer has never been found but her family says it will keep up the fight to find out what happened to a beloved daughter and sister.

Desperate for some kind of closure, Marian's loved ones are now demanding a meeting with the chief constable.

Her brother Gerard told UTV: "My mum and dad died of a broken heart, the both of them.

"I'm not giving up, honestly, not a chance I'm giving up."