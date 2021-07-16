Michael O'Neill leaves James McClean out of pre-season trip to Belfast

Play video

James McClean's future at Stoke City is in doubt after manager Michael O'Neill left him out of his pre-season trip to Belfast.

The Republic of Ireland player has also lost his shirt number, moving from his favoured number 11 to number 30.

Former Northern Ireland manager O'Neill said McClean has 'a lot of work to do' to get back into his first team.

On being back in the city again, where his side take on Linfield in a friendly on Saturday, he added: "It's lovely to be back, we were here last year with the team as well so when we looked at the options pre-season we didn't have to look too far again."