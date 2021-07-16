NI political leaders hold 'robust' talks with Secretary of State on legacy plans

Play video

The Stormont Assembly will return from its summer recess next week as MLAs meet to discuss the government's legacy proposals.

Today a meeting between the party leaders, the Secretary of State and the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister was described as "robust".

On Wednesday, the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said he intends to introduce a proposed statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.

The proposals, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would allow Northern Ireland to “draw a line under the Troubles”, would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.

Meanwhile, the UUP leader Doug Beattie says he will not attend a meeting on Monday to discuss legacy because it is due to be chaired by the Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald.