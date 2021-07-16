Stormont to be recalled after legacy petition passes threshold

The Northern Ireland Assembly is to be recalled from summer recess to discuss plans by the Westminster Government to introduce a statute of limitations on Troubles prosecutions. More than 30 MLAs have signed the recall petition and will meet on Tuesday. MLAs will debate a motion calling for victims and survivors to have a "full, material and central role and input into the content and design of structures to address the legacy of the past".It comes as proposals to end all Troubles prosecutions were widely criticised by politicians and victims.

The Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said he intends to introduce a proposed statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.

The proposals, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would allow Northern Ireland to “draw a line under the Troubles”, would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.