Further two deaths and 1,402 cases of Covid-19

Two more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures from the Health Department also showed a further 1,402 cases of the virus.

Extra mobile vaccination clinics are being deployed this weekend in a push to get younger people vaccinated and help keep hospitalisation rates under control.

The Ulster GAA has teamed up with health trusts to provide clinics at this weekend's Ulster GAA football semi-finals.

One clinic operated at Pairc Esler in Newry on Saturday, while on Sunday, there will be a clinic between 12pm and 5pm by the main entrance to Brewster Park.