Tributes after teen Gaelic football captain dies in crash

Tributes have been paid to a teenage Gaelic footballer who has died in a car crash.

Brendan Og Duffy, aged 19, was the captain of Monaghan's under-20s team.

He was on his way home from an Ulster semi-final match when he was involved in a two-car collision in Co Monaghan on Friday evening.

Tributes were paid to the teenager ahead of the Ulster football semi-final between Monaghan's senior team and Armagh in Newry on Saturday afternoon.

"Football is very much secondary today," Brian McAvoy of Ulster GAA told UTV.

"Our sympathies go out to Brendan's family, to his colleagues in Monaghan Harps, to his colleagues in the Monaghan under-20s, and the whole Monaghan GAA family.

"Yesterday evening he was celebrating a wonderful victory for Monaghan, the team he captained to an Ulster final where they play Down, and who would have believed that when people left Enniskillen last night they'd be waking up to the news this morning he was dead.

"Just so hard to take in."

Gardai have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash - which happened on the N2 in Tullybuck, Clontibret at around 11.30pm - to get in touch.

Meanwhile Saturday's match finished with Monaghan beating Armagh by 4-17 to 2-21 at Pairc Esler.