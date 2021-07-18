Fresh concerns over NI water supply as heatwave continues

Play video

There are fresh concerns over Northern Ireland's water supply as the heatwave continues.

Due to the hot weather, and people holidaying at home, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has warned that demand is continuing to outstrip supply.

Record-breaking temperatures were recorded over the weekend, with the mercury hitting 31.2C in Ballywatticock, close to Newtownards in Co Down.

While there are no plans for any hosepipe bans just yet, appeals have been made to conserve water.

"Particularly as a result of this dry and good weather, the current demand for water is outstripping the supply," the minister told UTV.

"So we are appealing to people to use their water wisely, to make sure that we have enough water for everyone.

"If you take a garden hose for example it uses more water in one hour than an average family uses in an entire day, so we're asking people to stop and think 'are you using your water for essential purposes?'

"Because we really need to use it wisely to make sure we have enough to go around."

After many washout summers, it's not surprising so many are enjoying this heatwave, with beaches across Northern Ireland attracting sunseekers over the weekend.

But scientists have warned that these record temperatures could very likely be the result of climate change.

Nichola Mallon said action needs to be taken now to tackle the climate crisis.

"While it's wonderful to have sunny weather, we only have to look at what's happening in Germany with the flash floods there," the minister added.

"So we all have to wake up to the fact that we're in a crisis, and we all have to alter and adapt our behaviour, as citizens and also as a government."