A further 537 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland - and one death has been reported.

The latest figures were posted by the Health Department on Sunday.

Meanwhile the race to vaccinate has continued with further walk-in clinics popping up across the region, including at Brewster Park in Enniskillen for the GAA semi-final.

The department says 2,180,618 vaccines have been administered in total.