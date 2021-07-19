13-year-old boy dies after entering water at Scarva lake

A 13-year-old boy has died after entering water in the Canal Court area of Scarva.

It happened at around 15:30 on Monday afternoon in the County Down village.

Emergency Services and police attended the scene of the incident before the boy was taken to hospital where he died.

Police say they are not treating the death as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: "The NIAS received a 999 call at 15:27 on Monday 19 July following reports of an incident at Scarva lake.

"NIAS despatched an emergency crew and ambulance officer to the scene. The charity air ambulance with helicopter emergency medical service crew on board was also tasked to the incident."

The DUP's MP for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart said, “Devastating news to hear of another family plunged into sorrow after the death of a young teenage boy at the Canal Court area of Scarva village.

"Please remember the family in your prayers as they come to terms with this harrowing tragedy. To the emergency services and anyone else who assisted, thank you.”