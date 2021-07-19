Covid-19 case number tops 1,700 in NI for the first time since January

1,776 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland within the past 24 hours.

One person has also died after contracting the virus, the Department of Health also said, bringing the toll to 2,163.

Almost a third of positive tests recorded, 573, were detected in Belfast.

Data from last 14 July, the first statistics released by the department following last week's Bank Holiday, show 636 people positive tests.

On Monday morning there were 109 Covid-19 positive patients in hospital. There are currently seven people in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the department says there are 26 outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes across the region.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said people need to be "very, very careful in the time ahead."

"We will have an Executive meeting on Thursday, we will have an opportunity to discuss the current prevailing situation," she said.

Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill Credit: Pacemaker

"We also expect to receive advice from the chief medical officer and the chief scientific adviser around can we proceed with the easements which we had previously announced but said we would ratify at this Thursdays' Executive.

"I am yet to see that information so I can't say definitively around what will happen next.

"It's very, very clear, and certainly the people I'm speaking to over the weekend, people are alarmed again. People are worried just about the rising cases so people need to be very, very careful to mind themselves and mind others around them as well."