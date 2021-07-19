Covid-19 vaccine to be offered to some children over 12 in NI

Some children and young people in Northern Ireland aged 12 years and over with specific underlying health conditions are to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine.

The announcement comes following approval by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the use of the Pfizer/Biontech jab.

The eligibility list currently includes those with severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s Syndrome, underlying conditions resulting in immunosuppression, and those with profound and multiple learning disabilities, severe learning disabilities or who are on the learning disability register.

Meanwhile, children and young people aged 12 years and over who live with someone who is immunosuppressed will also be offered a vaccine, the Department of Health has said.

Vaccination will also be offered to those young people who are within three months of their 18th birthday.

The JCVI has also advised young people aged 16 to 17 years of age who are at higher risk of serious Covid-19 should continue to be offered vaccination.

Health Minister Robin Swann, said: "Our vaccination programme has always been guided by the expert advice. The decision by the medicines regulator to approve the Pfizer vaccine for use in this younger age group has only been taken after rigorous assessment of both safety and effectiveness.

Health Minister Robin Swann MLA Credit: UTV

“Today’s subsequent announcement by the JCVI underlines the important role that the Covid-19 vaccines play in protecting people of all ages – especially those most at risk from this virus.”

He added: “The success of our vaccination programme in Northern Ireland has undoubtedly protected many people from serious illness and saved lives.”Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride, said: “In taking this decision, the JCVI has carefully examined the risk of Covid-19 to children and young people against the potential benefits of vaccination.

"While the evidence strongly indicates that almost all children and young people are at very low risk from Covid-19, a small number of children and young people with underlying chronic conditions are at increased risk and will benefit from the protection offered by vaccination.”

Until more data become available, JCVI does not currently advise routine universal vaccination of children and young people less than 18 years of age.

“JCVI will keep this advice under review as more safety and effectiveness information become available on the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children and young people” said Professor McBride.The department has said more details on booking a vaccination appointment will be made available soon.