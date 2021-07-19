GAA final dates and venues announced for 2021

The dates and venues for this year's Gaelic football finals have been confirmed.

On 31 July at 4pm, Monaghan will face Tyrone in the all-Ulster clash.

Last year's final was held at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh, the venue of this year's Under 20 football final.

It was due to take place this Saturday (24 July) but has been postponed at the request of Monaghan GAA, whose team captain Brendan Óg Duffy, died in a car crash at the weekend.

The final will now take place on Friday 30 July.