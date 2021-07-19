GAA President offers condolences to family of Monaghan U-20 football captain

The GAA President has offered his condolences to the family of the Monaghan Under-20 football captain who tragically died on Friday.Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh, 19, was killed in a car crash while travelling home after leading his side to victory over Donegal in the Ulster semi-final."It's heartbreaking,” said Larry McCarthy.

“Our condolences to Brendan, his parents Brendan and Esther, and his two sisters Claire and Áine in particular. But also to his club Monaghan Harps and to the wider Monaghan GAA family."Unfortunately that's the second death in Monaghan in a week because Phil Traynor, one of their sponsors, died the previous week in Rockland in New York."So our heart goes out to both families and the broader GAA family in Monaghan as well."

Tributes were paid to the teenager ahead of the Ulster football semi-final between Monaghan's senior team and Armagh in Newry on Saturday afternoon.

"Football is very much secondary today," Brian McAvoy of Ulster GAA told UTV.

"Our sympathies go out to Brendan's family, to his colleagues in Monaghan Harps, to his colleagues in the Monaghan under-20s, and the whole Monaghan GAA family.

"Yesterday evening he was celebrating a wonderful victory for Monaghan, the team he captained to an Ulster final where they play Down, and who would have believed that when people left Enniskillen last night they'd be waking up to the news this morning he was dead.

"Just so hard to take in."

Brendan’s funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, 21st July in St Macartan’s Cathedral, Monaghan at at 11am followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Old Cemetery, Latlurcan.Due to government guidelines, wake and funeral will be private to family and friends.Monaghan Harps Club will open a book of Condolence at their club at Rooskey Vale this evening (7-10pm) and tomorrow evening (6-9pm) which will be run in strict adherence to GAA and Public Health Covid-19 guidelines.