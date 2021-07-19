Man charged with attempted murder after incident in East Belfast refused bail

A 49-year-old accused of attempting to murder a man during a pre-arranged fist-fight in east Belfast has been refused bail.

A policeman who objected to Daniel Irvine being released on bail branded the weekend incident as 'callous'.

The officer said: "This could very easily been a murder we are dealing with."

He also revealed the injured party sustained 'multiple' stab wounds - including a six-inch wound which punctured his lung - and is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Irvine appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court via a videolink with Musgrave Street Police Station, where it was alleged the incident was sparked over a 'creepy' hug given to a 14-year old girl.

He was charged with attempting to murder David McDonnell on 18 July 2021 and possessing a knife with intent to commit murder.

From Tower Street in Belfast, Irvine spoke once to confirm he understood the charges. A detective constable from Musgrave Street told District Judge Trevor Browne he believed he could connect Irvine to the two charges.

He also said police were objecting to bail due to a "risk that the defendant would interfere with the course of justice."

The policeman raised concerns over interference with witnesses as the parties involved know each other and live in close proximity. He also said Irvine - who is currently on bail for a drugs charge - would commit further offences if released.

The officer said it was the police's view that Irvine brought a knife to a pre-arranged fist-fight at a church. The officer said the incident was attended by a number of people, and that following a verbal altercation between the two men, a fight then broke out on Pearl Street at the junction of My Lady's Road.

Revealing the injured party "may have come armed with a hammer", the Detective Constable said that during the fight Irvine inflicted 'multiple' knife wounds. He said in the immediate aftermath, Irvine 'fled the scene on foot' and made a 999 call saying he had been injured.

He was arrested in nearby Jocelyn Avenue where he "left the knife to one side."

Regarding the wounded man, the officer said it was the view of a medic treating him that he was 'lucky to be alive' as the knife 'narrowly missed' a main valve to the heart.

Saying this wound was 'recklessly inflicted to the chest', he told the court he had been in contact with the hospital this morning and the injured man was 'stable, thankfully, at this time.' When questioned by defence solictor Andrew Russell about Irvine's version of events, the officer confirmed the accused provided a 'full account' during interview.

Irvine cited self-defence and claimed that he was struck on the head with the hammer. When asked by the District Judge what the pre-arranged fight was about, the policeman said Irvine claimed the other man had hugged a 14-year old female known to Irvine in a way the teen thought was 'creepy.' The officer continued: "The defendant felt so enraged that he wanted to cause this level of harm to the victim."

Mr Russell again raised his client's claims of self-defence and said Irvine sustained wounds to his eye and shoulder and "can barely walk due to a foot injury." The solicitor also revealed it was Irvine's case that following a telephone call about the incident with the girl, it was the injured party who became 'very irate' and issued the challenge of the fist fight. Mr Russell also said there was no evidence that Irvine brought a knife, and that after both parties left their houses and congregated at the church, Irvine was attacked with the hammer.

Urging the District Judge to release Irvine on bail, Mr Russell said his client would adhere to any conditions imposed. Refusing the request, Mr Wilson said: "This man, on the evidence before me, knowingly involved himself whilst already on bail in an act of savagery."

After saying he had 'no confidence' Irvine would not interfere with witnesses, the District Judge said Irvine's behaviour at the weekend gave him "grave concern he will do exactly the same again." Bail was refused, Irvine was remanded into custody and the case will be listed again, via videolink, on 16 August.