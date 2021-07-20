Man dies following crash in Co Antrim

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash, police have confirmed.

The collision occurred on the Shore Road, Jordanstown, at approximately 11.10pm last night (Monday, 19 July).A PSNI spokeswoman said: "Police attended the scene, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, where sadly, the male rider of a black Suzuki motorbike was pronounced dead."Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2383 of 19/07/21."The Shore Road was closed for a time, but it has since re-opened.