An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued for Northern Ireland by the Met Office.

The warning comes into effect tomorrow morning (Tuesday July 21) from 8am and is valid until 11.59pm on Friday night.

The Met Office said "temperatures both by day and night will increase this week leading to public health impacts".It added: "The current hot weather is expected to continue until later this week, with daytime temperatures peaking on Wednesday and Thursday. High overnight temperatures are also expected before temperatures fall on Friday."

It comes as Northern Ireland's hottest ever day was provisionally recorded at the weekend.

Saturday saw temperatures soar across the region, with the mercury hitting 31.2 degrees in Ballywatticock close to Newtownards in Co Down at 3.40pm.

Previously, the highest temperature of 30.8C was recorded on July 12, 1983 and June 30, 1976.

Some of 'what to expect' has also been issued by the Met Office