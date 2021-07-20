Earlier today every available bed and chair in the ED was filled. Several patients had to wait onboard ambulances that were lined up outside.

At one stage we counted 10 ambulances waiting.

UTV gained exclusive access to the ED today to see the pressures first hand.

These pressures are replicated inside hospitals right across Northern Ireland.

Dr Andrew Dobbin, ED Consultant at the South Eastern Trust said: “This is worse than any winter period we have experienced before. We have a lot of patients. There are currently 54 patients waiting for admission who are taking up cubicles.”

15% increase in number of ED patients usually seen at this time of year

Dr Dobbin added there has been 15 percent increase in the number of people who usually attend EDs at this time of year.

It comes as the number of Covid-19 patients needing hospital treatment continues to rise.

There are currently 118 people now in hospital with the virus.

34 of them are being treated in the Ulster. Two weeks ago, there were four Covid-19 patients in the Dundonald hospital.

This morning, a young child was also admitted with Covid-19.

With no let up in sight Dr Dobbin pleaded with the public to only come to ED in an emergency.

He said other facilities are available.

“Within our remit in the South Eastern Trust we have multiple services. There’s the minor injury unit in Ards, the urgent care centre in Downpatrick and an ED that’s open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Friday at Lagan Valley," Dr Dobbin said.

He added: “There’s also self care, pharmacy and general practice.”

With Covid-19 cases rising rapidly, Health Minister Robin Swann has stressed the importance of vaccination for everyone who is eligible.