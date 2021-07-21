Man dies after entering water at Fermanagh lake

A 55-year-old man has died after entering water at Lough Melvin in County Fermanagh.

It happened just after 10.00 on Wednesday morning.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency services was pronounced dead.

In the statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: "NIAS despatched one Emergency crews and one Officer to the scene. The charity Air Ambulance with HEMs crew on board has also been tasked to the incident.

"No one was taken from the scene."

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan expressed her condolences.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA said: "I was saddened to learn of the death of a 55-year-old man on Lough Melvin.

"I pay tribute to the emergency service workers from the Fire and Rescue Service who were involved in efforts to save him.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life."