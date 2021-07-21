Woman taken to hospital following arson attack in west Belfast

A woman in her 50s is being treated in hospital for smoke inhilation after an arson attack at a property in west Belfast.

Officers received a report between 07:30 and 08:20 on Wednesday that a residential premises in the Glencolin Aveneue area of west Belfast was targeted.

Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: “Sometime between 7:30am and shortly before 8:20am, it was reported to police that the front door of a flat was set alight. A woman in her 50s, who was inside at the time of the incident, was taken by Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service out of the property and taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation following the incident. “Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition."