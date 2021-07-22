by William Esler

Linfield and Larne have both taken steps towards qualifying for the next round of the European Conference League. Irish Premiership champions Linfield will take a commanding 4-0 lead to Bosnia next week for the second-leg of their second qualifying round match with Borac. Michael Newberry put David Healy’s side ahead inside two minutes, with Christy Manzinga netting the second before the break.

Jamie Mulgrew put the Blues 3-0 up in the 75th minute, before Jimmy Callacher headed home Kirk Millar’s corner to round off an impressive display.

David McDaid opened the scoring for Larne Credit: Pacemaker

Larne made it three European wins from as many ties with a brilliant performance against Danish side AGF Aarhus. Davy McDaid prodded the ball home from close range in the third minute after Jeff Hughes saw his effort blocked on the line. Then Dean Jarvis added a second when he nodded home John Herron’s cross on the half hour mark. Larne could have added to their tally in the second half, before an unfortunate own goal with six minutes to go took the shine off the performance. A misplaced pass from Fuad Sule allowed Aarhus to counter attack, a looping cross was touched onto the bar by Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson, before Albert Watson sliced his clearance in off the inside of his own post. The return legs take place next Thursday.