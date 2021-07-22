New provisional highest temperature record of 31.4 C in Armagh

A new provisional highest temperature record has been reached in Armagh according to the Met Office.

At 15:20, a temperature of 31.4 C was recorded, provisionally making it Northern Ireland's hottest day on record.

That temperature beats the previous provisional record of 31.3 C which was seen in Castlederg on Wednesday.

On Saturday afternoon, a new record was reached in Ballywatticock near Newtownards with the mercury soaring to 31.2 C.

Before that, the highest temperature of 30.8C was recorded on July 12, 1983 and June 30, 1976.

The record beating temperatures come amidst the going amber warning for extreme heat across Northern Ireland.

The Met Office warning is expected to stay in force until Friday at 23:59.