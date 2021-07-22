1,430 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland within the past 24 hours.

9,372 positive cases of the virus have been recorded in the past seven days.

No new Coronavirus related deaths have been reported - the Department of Health's death toll remains at 2,166.

There are also 162 Covid-19 positive patients in hospital with there currently being 10 people in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the department says there are 45 outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes across the region.

The latest figures come as the Executive meets to decide whether any Coronavirus restrictions should be eased.

Ministers are expected to look at the issue of the reopening of theatres, along with relaxations surrounding the rules for private gatherings.