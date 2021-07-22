Police hunt for convicted sex offender, unlawfully at large

Police are appealing for information to establish the whereabouts of James Taggart

The 27 year sex offender is currently unlawfully at large after his licence was revoked and is subject to notification requirements because of his conviction.James is described as 5’7”, slim build (around 63.5 kg), short light brown hair with receding hairline, short brown full beard, blue eyes and speaks with a Fermanagh accent.

It is believed that James has been seen recently in the Essex area of England.

He is known to have connections in Bradford, Lancaster and Liverpool and he is known to have connections to the Fermanagh, Belfast and Londonderry/Derry areas.Police would appeal to anyone who has seen James Taggart, or who knows of his whereabouts to contact us on 101.Police would also appeal to him directly to hand himself in.Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.