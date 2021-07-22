Westminster formally directs Stormont to set up abortion services

The British Government has used new powers to direct the Stormont Executive to commission abortion services in Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis confirmed the widely-anticipated move in a written ministerial statement to Parliament. Abortion laws in Northern Ireland were liberalised in 2019 following legislation passed by Westminster at a time when devolution in the region had collapsed. However, while individual health trusts are currently offering services on an ad hoc basis, the Department of Health has yet to centrally commission the services due to an ongoing impasse within the Executive. In March, the Government intervened to hand Mr Lewis new powers to direct the region's Department of Health to commission the services. On Thursday, he formally took that step, directing the Department of Health and the First and deputy First Ministers to commission the services no later than 31 March, 2022. "This ongoing stalemate leaves me no choice but to issue a direction," said Mr Lewis. "I have a legal and moral obligation to ensure the women and girls in Northern Ireland are afforded their rights and can access the healthcare as set out in the 2020 Regulations."The Northern Ireland Secretary issued the direction to the Department of Health, Minister of Health Robin Swann, the Health and Social Care Board, First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill. Mr Lewis noted that abortion was a sensitive issue. "I acknowledge and respect the deeply-held views that individuals hold on this issue," he said. "However, it is the clear will of Parliament that the rights of women and girls in Northern Ireland are properly upheld."