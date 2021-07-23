Belfast Trust postpones elective orthopaedic surgery

Play video

Pressures on Northern Ireland’s health service, coupled with a recent rise in Covid-19 admissions has led to the Belfast Trust postponing non-time critical elective orthopaedic surgery.

The trust said, following the “difficult decision”, affected patients would be notified by phone and be offered a rescheduled date as soon as possible.

In a statement, it was outlined that 71 patients with Covid-19 were being cared for, while there were also “significant” bed pressures due to an “unprecedented” number of patients attending through Emergency Departments.

Medical Director Chris Hagan said: “We would like to apologise to those patients and families affected by this decision - it is not one we wanted to make and we appreciate the anxiety it will cause.

“However, this is the only way we can ensure safe staffing levels for patients who are most acutely ill, whilst allowing regional complex surgery to continue at Belfast City Hospital.”

Mr Hagan also urged people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible.

“We have identified that 60% of patients admitted with Covid-19 symptoms are not vaccinated,” he said.

“It is therefore vital that everyone eligible receives the vaccination as soon as possible by using the booking system or calling into one of the many drop-in centres this weekend.”