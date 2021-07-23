NI’s interim vaccine certification system ‘under extreme pressure’

The Department of Health is warning that Northern Ireland’s interim vaccine certification system is under extreme pressure and it is causing difficulties for some users.

Those trying to access the “vaccine passport” scheme to allow them to travel abroad are being asked to be patient.

According to the department, it is “working at pace” to find a resolution to issues.

Those who are not travelling within the next few days should please avoid blocking the helpline, for those with more pressing needs. We would also remind the public that staff working on the helpline are doing their best to help them. While frustration at delays is understandable, appropriate courtesy is more likely to be productive. Department of Health

“We are reacting to changing entry requirements being imposed by countries which may impact travellers,” a department spokesperson said.

“These changes are outside our control, but we are committed to finding solutions that are workable for all.”

The system is said to be transitioning from the interim system to the full planned service and a new app will launch shortly.

“Some travellers may still require assistance in the immediate term and we will continue working through those requests,” the spokesperson said.

“The use of computer supported photo identification has helped to speed up the vaccine certification process, but this process relies on each photograph meeting a specific set of criteria.

“Please ensure you are familiar with that criteria or your photograph/application may be rejected. We are in the process of updating the user screens to give more detailed information to help advise you on the process.”

People are being asked, where possible, to use the digital platform and not the telephone helpline which is only for those who do not have online access.

The department is also reminding people that call handlers can only deal with certification issues – not advice on country entry requirements or any other queries not relating to vaccine certification.