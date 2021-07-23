Unvaccinated account for two thirds of covid hospitalisations

More than two thirds of people hospitalised with covid-19 in Northern Ireland have not been vaccinated, the Department of Health has said.

The number of patients admitted to hospital due to the virus has risen to over 160. There has also been a rise in the number of younger people needing hospital treatment.

The Department of Health warned that during the week of July 10 to 17, 66% of those hospitalised had not been vaccinated.

The remaining one third had either been partially or fully vaccinated.

Health professionals have said that vaccines are not the perfect shield, but they still reduce the risk of developing serious illness from Covid-19.

In recent weeks there has been a major push to encourage younger people to get the jab. The 19 to 29 year-old age group has been slow in coming forward. Just over 50% of that age group are vaccinated.

Virologist, Dr Lindsay Broadbent said young people really need to be vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them.

“When you start talking about just how many people are vaccinated it stands to reason that some will end up in hospital. I think it’s really important to remember that the vast majority of people ending up in hospital haven’t been vaccinate,” she said.

Dr Broadbent added: “During first wave of the pandemic, about 50 days in, the death rate was around 35 per 10 million of population. Now, because of the vaccine, even though case numbers are about the same the case rate is around 2. “

She said the reason the vaccine doesn’t work for some people “comes down to how your own body and immune system works. And some people’s immune system just isn’t as good as others.”