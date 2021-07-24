Busiest summer in 200 years for RNLI lifeguards

The RNLI says it has been the busiest summer in 200 years for its lifeguards.

The charity has put the spike in demand down to the recent hot weather, along with more of us holidaying at home during the pandemic.

This week there has been 25 water deaths across the UK with two of these closer to home in Scarva, Co Down and Lough Melvin, Co Fermanagh.

Ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day, those tasked with saving lives at sea are appealing to the public to educate themselves of the dangers.

"We are expecting this to be the busiest year in the 200 year history of the RNLI," said Darren Byers, Area lifesaving manager for the RNLI.

"We have a significant increase in our trend of services and more so on the lifeguarding of beaches in Northern Ireland so the North Down coast and the Co Down coast are extremely busy.

"Going from such high heats to such low temperatures in inland waterways. It's extremely cold and you can suffer from cold water shock so just be mindful of that," he added