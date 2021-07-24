Hundreds gather in Belfast for freedom march against Covid restrictions

Hundreds of anti mask and vaccine passport protestors have gathered in Belfast City Centre in a freedom march.

The crowd assembled outside Belfast City Hall and marched towards Botanic Gardens in the south of the city.

Speaking about the protest, the PSNI's Superintendent Nigel Henry said: "Police are in attendance at a notified procession in the vicinity of Belfast City Hall this afternoon (Saturday, 24 July). "Officers have engaged with those present, including the organiser, in relation to the significant volume of people in attendance - some of whom were on the road - to ensure public safety. "Police will continue to monitor the situation this afternoon. “We will review footage gathered and consider any suspected breaches of the Public Processions (NI) Act 1998."