One of Ireland's greatest medal hopefuls has made it into next Sunday's pommel horse final.

Rhys McClenaghan from Newtownards currently leads the pommel standings, after a score of 15.266 on the first day of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The 22 year old won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and is hoping to win Ireland's first ever Olympic medal in gymnastics.

After this qualification for the eight-man individual final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, the gymnast tweeted saying "we'll be ready."