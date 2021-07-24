One new coronavirus related death and 1,520 new cases of the virus

One new coronavirus related death in Northern Ireland has been reported in the past 24 hours by the Department of Health.

It also confirmed 1,520 new positive cases of the virus.

The latest update from the Department also shows that 2,220,125 vaccines have now been administered in Northern Ireland.

The update comes after a Covid vaccine certification app was launched by the Department for those travelling abroad.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that from Monday, those living in the Republic of Ireland will have to prove they're double vaccinated before eating or drinking indoors. The draft guidelines for reopening hospitality also include proof of recent recovery from the illness.

Children under the age of 18 will be exempt. It follows similar measures in France and Italy where vaccine passes were introduced after a spike in infections.