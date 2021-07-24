The M2 motorway has been closed after a fire on a Translink Goldline coach.

The road is closed southbound between junctions 6 and 7 with motorists being advised to avoid the area.

Witnesses from the opposite side of the carriageway reported a large plume of smoke in the area. Credit: Twitter: @Caleb1872

An NIFRS spokesperson said there were no injuries reported amongst the driver or the 23 passengers who are now being escorted to safety.

There were four fire engines were at the scene.

The coach has now been moved off the motorway with workmen drafted in to clear any debris away from the road.

Speaking about the incident, a Translink spokesperson said: “The driver of a 212 Goldliner service travelling from Derry~Londonderry to Belfast noticed smoke at the rear of his vehicle while travelling on the M2 at around 2.20pm this afternoon. “He quickly implemented emergency procedures, safely evacuated the bus and called the NIFRS, who extinguished the fire. No one was injured. “There were 23 passengers on board – onward transport was arranged. “The coach has been recovered and a technical investigation is underway to identify the reason for the fire”.