Firefighters battling significant blaze at Tully Forest in Co Fermanagh

Firefighters are currently battling a significant forest fire at Tully Forest, Corragh Road, Lisnaskea in County Fermanagh.

The fire was reported at just before 11am this morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have 10 pumping appliance in attendance, 2 water tankers and a High Volume Pump. The public are being urged to stay away from the area to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles. NIFRS are appealing to everyone to take extra care in the outdoors at this time to prevent accidental fires from starting - for example, always extinguish smoking materials properly and never throw cigarette ends out of car windows. In a statement, a spokesperson for the NIFRS said:

"Please remember that a fire engine can only be in one place at one time; so if we’re called to non-emergencies, it could impact on our attendance time to an incident where we are really needed. "The public are also reminded that deliberate setting of wildfires is a criminal offence and if you see anyone setting a fire you should call the PSNI immediately."