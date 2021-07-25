The Belfast and South Eastern Trusts have made emergency appeals for off-duty staff to come into work as hospitals come under pressure.

"We are under extreme pressure in the RVH (Royal Victoria Hospital) and Mater as we care for an increasing number of Covid-19 patients, alongside emergency admissions," the statement from the Belfast Trust said.

"We are asking for help from our Trust nursing staff to work tonight and overnight and ask those available to work tonight."

In an appeal on its Twitter page, the South Eastern Trust said:

"We are currently experiencing pressures in the system and would appeal for any Trust staff who can help out this evening to contact their Department Manager."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that the number of people admitted to hospital with Covid-19 has been increasing and will have an impact on other health services.

"Due to these pressures, there will be a downturn in elective care in the Belfast Trust from Monday," he said.

"There has also been a call put out to off-duty nursing staff to work this evening because of pressures at the Royal and Mater hospitals.